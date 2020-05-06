All apartments in Columbus
1332 Eastview Ave Apt A
1332 Eastview Ave Apt A

1332 Eastview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1332 Eastview Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 06/10/20 Available June 10. First floor flat located between UA, Grandview, and Ohio State in the Fifth X Northwest area. Hardwood floors, off street parking, updated full bath with subway tile, and basement with locked storage and washer/dryer hook ups. Quiet street between Third and Fifth, on the same block as Starbucks. Tenants pay all utilities, deposit is the same as the rent. 12 month lease. Please reach out for a private showing or Face-Time tour. This is a no smoking, no pets building with no exceptions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5734880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

