1332 Eastview Ave Apt A

Available 06/10/20 Available June 10. First floor flat located between UA, Grandview, and Ohio State in the Fifth X Northwest area. Hardwood floors, off street parking, updated full bath with subway tile, and basement with locked storage and washer/dryer hook ups. Quiet street between Third and Fifth, on the same block as Starbucks. Tenants pay all utilities, deposit is the same as the rent. 12 month lease. Please reach out for a private showing or Face-Time tour. This is a no smoking, no pets building with no exceptions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5734880)