Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1327 W 3rd Ave Available 07/12/19 3 Bedroom ~ Grandview - This is an awesome 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home that offers fantastic hardwood flooring throughout, open kitchen with butcher block island bar seating, ceiling fans galore, fireplace, huge walk through closet in the master bedroom, mirrored closet doors in the 2nd bedroom, full basement with washer/dryer, brand new paver patio off the dining room, covered front porch, fenced in back yard, detached garage, and so much more!!



Pets are accepted with a $250 refundable pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.



Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water.



Owner handles lawn care



(RLNE2395024)