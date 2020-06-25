All apartments in Columbus
1327 W 3rd Ave
1327 W 3rd Ave

1327 West Third Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1327 West Third Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1327 W 3rd Ave Available 07/12/19 3 Bedroom ~ Grandview - This is an awesome 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home that offers fantastic hardwood flooring throughout, open kitchen with butcher block island bar seating, ceiling fans galore, fireplace, huge walk through closet in the master bedroom, mirrored closet doors in the 2nd bedroom, full basement with washer/dryer, brand new paver patio off the dining room, covered front porch, fenced in back yard, detached garage, and so much more!!

Pets are accepted with a $250 refundable pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.

Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water.

Owner handles lawn care

(RLNE2395024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 W 3rd Ave have any available units?
1327 W 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 W 3rd Ave have?
Some of 1327 W 3rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 W 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1327 W 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 W 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 W 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1327 W 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1327 W 3rd Ave offers parking.
Does 1327 W 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 W 3rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 W 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1327 W 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1327 W 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1327 W 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 W 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 W 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
