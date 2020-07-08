All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1293 Dennison Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1293 Dennison Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

1293 Dennison Ave

1293 Dennison Avenue · (614) 975-1249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1293 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Dennison Ave 2-Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 307152

Our home is ideal two friends who are looking to enjoy our space and proximity to downtown Columbus! We are located on the North end of The Short North District which is walking distance from OSU's campus and High Street. If you love exposed brick, hardwood floors & a newly renovated backyard, this is the place for you. Within 2 miles or less of the following attractions: Columbus Convention Center, OSU Stadium, Nationwide Arena, Ohio Expo Center, Express Live, and many more! Available for both furnished and unfurnished.

We are pet friendly as long as they are well behaved, and want to make sure the tenants have a very enjoyable stay. Communication is key to us in both directions - if there are ways we can make your experience better, we would love to hear about it. We have worked hard to make the property an enjoyable space and all we ask is that you treat it with respect.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307152
Property Id 307152

(RLNE5883145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1293 Dennison Ave have any available units?
1293 Dennison Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1293 Dennison Ave have?
Some of 1293 Dennison Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1293 Dennison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1293 Dennison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1293 Dennison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1293 Dennison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1293 Dennison Ave offer parking?
No, 1293 Dennison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1293 Dennison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1293 Dennison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1293 Dennison Ave have a pool?
No, 1293 Dennison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1293 Dennison Ave have accessible units?
No, 1293 Dennison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1293 Dennison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1293 Dennison Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1293 Dennison Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity