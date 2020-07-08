1293 Dennison Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated microwave furnished

Available 08/01/20 Dennison Ave 2-Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 307152



Our home is ideal two friends who are looking to enjoy our space and proximity to downtown Columbus! We are located on the North end of The Short North District which is walking distance from OSU's campus and High Street. If you love exposed brick, hardwood floors & a newly renovated backyard, this is the place for you. Within 2 miles or less of the following attractions: Columbus Convention Center, OSU Stadium, Nationwide Arena, Ohio Expo Center, Express Live, and many more! Available for both furnished and unfurnished.



We are pet friendly as long as they are well behaved, and want to make sure the tenants have a very enjoyable stay. Communication is key to us in both directions - if there are ways we can make your experience better, we would love to hear about it. We have worked hard to make the property an enjoyable space and all we ask is that you treat it with respect.

