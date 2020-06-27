1287 Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Enjoy resort living at this unique, gated Columbus condo community! Amenities & features: Bright, end unit with river views; renovated kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and pantry; wood floors; large living area that opens to a covered patio; in-unit washer/dryer; oversized bedroom that opens to a private balcony; walk-in closet; swimming pool; beach & lake access; tennis court; dedicated parking; gas and water included! Agent owned. Some flexibility with length of lease, but not less than 6 months and not longer than May 2020. Available August 16th 2019.