1287 Lake Shore Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

1287 Lake Shore Drive

1287 Lake Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1287 Lake Shore Drive, Columbus, OH 43204
Marble Cliff Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Enjoy resort living at this unique, gated Columbus condo community! Amenities & features: Bright, end unit with river views; renovated kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and pantry; wood floors; large living area that opens to a covered patio; in-unit washer/dryer; oversized bedroom that opens to a private balcony; walk-in closet; swimming pool; beach & lake access; tennis court; dedicated parking; gas and water included! Agent owned. Some flexibility with length of lease, but not less than 6 months and not longer than May 2020. Available August 16th 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
1287 Lake Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1287 Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 1287 Lake Shore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1287 Lake Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1287 Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1287 Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1287 Lake Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 1287 Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1287 Lake Shore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1287 Lake Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 1287 Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1287 Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1287 Lake Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
