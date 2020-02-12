All apartments in Columbus
1271 Oakwood Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1271 Oakwood Avenue

1271 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1271 Oakwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully restored home in the desired Southern Orchards neighborhood. Convenient to Children's Hospital. Everything is new in this house! Lots of natural light from big transom windows in the living room and dining room. Big kitchen with a movable island and plenty of room for casual dining table. Large master bedroom that spans the width of the house upstairs. Fenced yard with 1 car garage in back with vehicle access via the alley behind the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 Oakwood Avenue have any available units?
1271 Oakwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 Oakwood Avenue have?
Some of 1271 Oakwood Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 Oakwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1271 Oakwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 Oakwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1271 Oakwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1271 Oakwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1271 Oakwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1271 Oakwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1271 Oakwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 Oakwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1271 Oakwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1271 Oakwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1271 Oakwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 Oakwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 Oakwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
