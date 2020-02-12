1271 Oakwood Avenue

Beautifully restored home in the desired Southern Orchards neighborhood. Convenient to Children's Hospital. Everything is new in this house! Lots of natural light from big transom windows in the living room and dining room. Big kitchen with a movable island and plenty of room for casual dining table. Large master bedroom that spans the width of the house upstairs. Fenced yard with 1 car garage in back with vehicle access via the alley behind the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
