All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1264 Old Henderson Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1264 Old Henderson Square
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:55 PM

1264 Old Henderson Square

1264 Old Henderson Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1264 Old Henderson Square, Columbus, OH 43220
Governours Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
FOR LEASE. Huge newly remodeled 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhomes. 1st FL is refinished concrete, 2nd FL is new carpet. New KT and BA vanity cabinets, tops, sinks, toilets, faucets, and floors. KT has granite countertop, ceramic subway tile backsplash plus all new stainless steel appliances incl., DW, range, ref., disp., and micro-hood. 1st BR is 14' x 15' and 2nd BR is 12' x 13', huge closets, recessed can lighting, ceiling fans, and mini-blinds. W/D hookups, central A/C, attached carport (1 car), plus additional off-street parking and small enclosed patio area.  These townhomes are centrally located on the border of Columbus and Upper Arlington.  Easy access to OH- 315,  within 5 -15 minutes to Riverside Hospital, Ohio State University, and downtown. Within walking distance to shopping centers on Kenny Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 Old Henderson Square have any available units?
1264 Old Henderson Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1264 Old Henderson Square have?
Some of 1264 Old Henderson Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 Old Henderson Square currently offering any rent specials?
1264 Old Henderson Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 Old Henderson Square pet-friendly?
No, 1264 Old Henderson Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1264 Old Henderson Square offer parking?
Yes, 1264 Old Henderson Square offers parking.
Does 1264 Old Henderson Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1264 Old Henderson Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 Old Henderson Square have a pool?
No, 1264 Old Henderson Square does not have a pool.
Does 1264 Old Henderson Square have accessible units?
No, 1264 Old Henderson Square does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 Old Henderson Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1264 Old Henderson Square has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing