All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 126 Hardman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
126 Hardman Drive
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

126 Hardman Drive

126 Hardman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

126 Hardman Drive, Columbus, OH 43119
Galloway Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
126 Hardman Drive Available 02/17/20 Incredible Updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Rental Home in Galloway! - This spacious rental home is located in the Glenchester neighborhood close to Galloway Ridge; a quiet, picturesque Galloway community. This home is located in the esteemed South-Western City Schools District and is walking distance to Galloway Ridge Intermediate School. This home is located a short drive to the dining, shopping and entertainment that Hilliard offers. It's also just minutes away from the quaint down towns of Galloway, and Hilliard. Golfing and other outdoor activities are available at nearby parks and golf courses. This location affords easy access to I-270 as well as I-70.

A MUST SEE!! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home boasts nearly 1,600 square feet of serene living space ready to be enjoyed. Enjoy well manicured green space out your front door and an over-sized back yard off the patio.

The first floor offers an over-sized living room complete with neutral wall-to-wall plush carpeting, and french doors that lead to the den. The updated kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, an abundance of counter space, all stainless steel appliances, an over-sized pantry and contemporary light fixtures. The kitchen overlooks the eating area separated by a half wall. The first level also includes a half bathroom convenient to the entire first floor.

The sliding glass door, located in the dining area, opens to a luscious and large backyard with a patio great for bar-b-ques, entertaining, and enjoying warm summer nights!

The master suite is located on the second floor. The over-sized master bedroom boasts extensive closet space and a ceiling fan-light combination. The spacious second and third bedrooms are also located on the second floor. All bedrooms have easy access to a full bathroom off of the hallway.

Special Features:
-Stainless steel appliances
-Den
-First floor laundry
-Extra large storage spaces
-Contemporary design
-2 car attached garage
-Huge yard
-Pet Friendly

All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5400260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Hardman Drive have any available units?
126 Hardman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Hardman Drive have?
Some of 126 Hardman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Hardman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
126 Hardman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Hardman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Hardman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 126 Hardman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 126 Hardman Drive offers parking.
Does 126 Hardman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Hardman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Hardman Drive have a pool?
No, 126 Hardman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 126 Hardman Drive have accessible units?
No, 126 Hardman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Hardman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Hardman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing