patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

126 Hardman Drive Available 02/17/20 Incredible Updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Rental Home in Galloway! - This spacious rental home is located in the Glenchester neighborhood close to Galloway Ridge; a quiet, picturesque Galloway community. This home is located in the esteemed South-Western City Schools District and is walking distance to Galloway Ridge Intermediate School. This home is located a short drive to the dining, shopping and entertainment that Hilliard offers. It's also just minutes away from the quaint down towns of Galloway, and Hilliard. Golfing and other outdoor activities are available at nearby parks and golf courses. This location affords easy access to I-270 as well as I-70.



A MUST SEE!! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home boasts nearly 1,600 square feet of serene living space ready to be enjoyed. Enjoy well manicured green space out your front door and an over-sized back yard off the patio.



The first floor offers an over-sized living room complete with neutral wall-to-wall plush carpeting, and french doors that lead to the den. The updated kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, an abundance of counter space, all stainless steel appliances, an over-sized pantry and contemporary light fixtures. The kitchen overlooks the eating area separated by a half wall. The first level also includes a half bathroom convenient to the entire first floor.



The sliding glass door, located in the dining area, opens to a luscious and large backyard with a patio great for bar-b-ques, entertaining, and enjoying warm summer nights!



The master suite is located on the second floor. The over-sized master bedroom boasts extensive closet space and a ceiling fan-light combination. The spacious second and third bedrooms are also located on the second floor. All bedrooms have easy access to a full bathroom off of the hallway.



Special Features:

-Stainless steel appliances

-Den

-First floor laundry

-Extra large storage spaces

-Contemporary design

-2 car attached garage

-Huge yard

-Pet Friendly



All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



