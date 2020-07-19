1235 Preeman Street

Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets range

Unit Amenities range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Welcome to your new home! This spacious home is only 1 yrs old and ready for your family just in time for the holidays. This home offers over 3000 sq ft of living spacious living space. The large kitchen offers a state of the art stainless steel gas stove with a vented hood. This home has it all literally! 4 large bedrooms surround the family room/loft area. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet that can accommodate a very large wardrobe. There is a home office on the main floor, 1st floor mother in law suite as well as a full bathroom. Plenty of storage in the full basement as well as additional shelving in the 2 car garage. Please contact me for a personal tour of the property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.