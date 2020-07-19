All apartments in Columbus
1235 Preeman Street

1235 Preeman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1235 Preeman Street, Columbus, OH 43004
East Broad

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Welcome to your new home! This spacious home is only 1 yrs old and ready for your family just in time for the holidays. This home offers over 3000 sq ft of living spacious living space. The large kitchen offers a state of the art stainless steel gas stove with a vented hood. This home has it all literally! 4 large bedrooms surround the family room/loft area. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet that can accommodate a very large wardrobe. There is a home office on the main floor, 1st floor mother in law suite as well as a full bathroom. Plenty of storage in the full basement as well as additional shelving in the 2 car garage. Please contact me for a personal tour of the property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

