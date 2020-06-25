All apartments in Columbus
1227 Briarwood Avenue

1227 Briarwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Briarwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis.
Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1,200 Down and $750/mo, you can start on the path to home ownership. Must be looking to build some sweat equity. Give us a call today at 714/878-2547 for more details. 1227 Briarwood Ave, Columbus, OH 43211. Contact Kathie at (714) 878-2547 with questions or to setup a showing. LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!! **If this is not the property for you; check out our website. We have many other listings that may be a good fit. www.nationwidecrllc.com
Utilities and Maintenance will be the responsibility of the tenant.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Briarwood Avenue have any available units?
1227 Briarwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1227 Briarwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Briarwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Briarwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1227 Briarwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1227 Briarwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1227 Briarwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1227 Briarwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Briarwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Briarwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1227 Briarwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Briarwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1227 Briarwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Briarwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 Briarwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 Briarwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 Briarwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
