Spacious end-unit condo available NOW! Fresh paint throughout, new carpet in the bedroom and closet, AND recently deep cleaned! Property boasts wood floors, 9' ceilings, large windows, in-unit washer/dryer, and a large bedroom with walk-in closet. Unit includes a covered parking spot in a gated area at no additional cost! The central Downtown location is fantastic. Walk to many restaurants, German Village, the Scioto Mile, and more!