1199 Fairwood Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

ALL REMODELED HOME for rent! *1000 - This is BRAND NEW, ALL REMODELED, three bedroom home located off Fairwood and Whittier right down the street from Children's Hospital, Franklin Conservatory and Downtown. This home has new windows, brand new lvp flooring, beautifully refinished hardwood flooring, subway tiling backsplash, and light, inviting paint colors all make this home unique. Brand new kitchen and bathroom! Half finished basement for extra storage and laundry hookup! Garage located in back of home for parking..



Serious inquiries reach out to Bailey @ 614-949-3624



*No third party pay

*No evictions within the past five years

*No Felonies



Bailey 614-949-3624



(RLNE4864342)