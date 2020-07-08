All apartments in Columbus
Location

1199 Fairwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Deshler Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ALL REMODELED HOME for rent! *1000 - This is BRAND NEW, ALL REMODELED, three bedroom home located off Fairwood and Whittier right down the street from Children's Hospital, Franklin Conservatory and Downtown. This home has new windows, brand new lvp flooring, beautifully refinished hardwood flooring, subway tiling backsplash, and light, inviting paint colors all make this home unique. Brand new kitchen and bathroom! Half finished basement for extra storage and laundry hookup! Garage located in back of home for parking..

Serious inquiries reach out to Bailey @ 614-949-3624

*No third party pay
*No evictions within the past five years
*No Felonies

Bailey 614-949-3624

(RLNE4864342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 Fairwood Ave have any available units?
1199 Fairwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1199 Fairwood Ave have?
Some of 1199 Fairwood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1199 Fairwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1199 Fairwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 Fairwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1199 Fairwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1199 Fairwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1199 Fairwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1199 Fairwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1199 Fairwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 Fairwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1199 Fairwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1199 Fairwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1199 Fairwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 Fairwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1199 Fairwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

