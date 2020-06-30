All apartments in Columbus
1196 Linwood Avenue
Last updated February 24 2020 at 5:55 PM

1196 Linwood Avenue

1196 Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1196 Linwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $725 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $30 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $695.

A charming 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and high ceilings! Great kitchen with matching appliances! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1196 Linwood Avenue have any available units?
1196 Linwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1196 Linwood Avenue have?
Some of 1196 Linwood Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1196 Linwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1196 Linwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1196 Linwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1196 Linwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1196 Linwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1196 Linwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1196 Linwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1196 Linwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1196 Linwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1196 Linwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1196 Linwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1196 Linwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1196 Linwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1196 Linwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

