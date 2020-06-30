1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice and cozy Three Bedroom rental with One and Half bath available for immediate occupancy. This home features enclosed back patio space and one car garage. Lots of storage space and decent sized living room. Come see this available home and see the nice community. Close to lots of restaurants and is a short drive from Lewis center shops.