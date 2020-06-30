Nice and cozy Three Bedroom rental with One and Half bath available for immediate occupancy. This home features enclosed back patio space and one car garage. Lots of storage space and decent sized living room. Come see this available home and see the nice community. Close to lots of restaurants and is a short drive from Lewis center shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard have any available units?
1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard have?
Some of 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.