1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard
1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard

1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43085
Worthington Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice and cozy Three Bedroom rental with One and Half bath available for immediate occupancy. This home features enclosed back patio space and one car garage. Lots of storage space and decent sized living room. Come see this available home and see the nice community. Close to lots of restaurants and is a short drive from Lewis center shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard have any available units?
1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard have?
Some of 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1194 Worthington Woods Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

