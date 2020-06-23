1162 Peters Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Lovely spacious clean home in an amazing location, Milo-Grogan Arts District, great neighbors you will find this home to be a peaceful retreat. Yet it is only 5-8 mins to drive from some of the most happening places in Columbus. Short North, German Village, Arena District, OSU, CSCC, CCAD and other great spots to name a few.



The house has three levels, including living room, dining room, kitchen, one bathroom, two bedrooms, one attic bonus room and one front porch. A very good size basement. Also a large backyard with garage :-)



The house is newly renovated, hardwood floors throughout with new carpeting in bedrooms. Newly painted walls, upgraded electricity and much more. Sorry, no pets!



(RLNE4547915)