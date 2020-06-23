All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1162 Peters Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1162 Peters Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1162 Peters Ave

1162 Peters Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1162 Peters Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Milo-Grogan

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Lovely spacious clean home in an amazing location, Milo-Grogan Arts District, great neighbors you will find this home to be a peaceful retreat. Yet it is only 5-8 mins to drive from some of the most happening places in Columbus. Short North, German Village, Arena District, OSU, CSCC, CCAD and other great spots to name a few.

The house has three levels, including living room, dining room, kitchen, one bathroom, two bedrooms, one attic bonus room and one front porch. A very good size basement. Also a large backyard with garage :-)

The house is newly renovated, hardwood floors throughout with new carpeting in bedrooms. Newly painted walls, upgraded electricity and much more. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4547915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 Peters Ave have any available units?
1162 Peters Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1162 Peters Ave have?
Some of 1162 Peters Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 Peters Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1162 Peters Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 Peters Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1162 Peters Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1162 Peters Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1162 Peters Ave does offer parking.
Does 1162 Peters Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1162 Peters Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 Peters Ave have a pool?
No, 1162 Peters Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1162 Peters Ave have accessible units?
No, 1162 Peters Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 Peters Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1162 Peters Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing