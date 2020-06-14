All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1158 Summit Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1158 Summit Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:21 AM

1158 Summit Street

1158 Summit Street · (614) 800-5340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Italian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1158 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LARGE HOUSE 2 BR/2 BATH/2 OFF-ST PARKING 1,500 SF - Property Id: 71763

RECENT UPDATES - new carpet, new paint, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and new furnace. 2 large bedrooms, full bath featuring 2 private vanity areas, main floor laundry plus 1/2 bath, 2 private parking spots, plenty of closets, large basement, outdoor entertainment area, and open air. Open and bright floor plan w/gleaming wood floors, over-sized white woodwork, chef-inspired kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters, walk-in pantry & access to the back deck offering plenty of entertaining space. Walk to shops, restaurants, and hop on bus to downtown! Plenty of off street parking out front for visitors. Washer & Dryer included.

Pets welcome - $50/pet/month + $250 fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71763
Property Id 71763

(RLNE5652974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 Summit Street have any available units?
1158 Summit Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1158 Summit Street have?
Some of 1158 Summit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Summit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Summit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1158 Summit Street is pet friendly.
Does 1158 Summit Street offer parking?
Yes, 1158 Summit Street does offer parking.
Does 1158 Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1158 Summit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Summit Street have a pool?
No, 1158 Summit Street does not have a pool.
Does 1158 Summit Street have accessible units?
No, 1158 Summit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1158 Summit Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1158 Summit Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Meadowood
1248 Warble Drive
Columbus, OH 43204

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity