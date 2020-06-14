1158 Summit Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

LARGE HOUSE 2 BR/2 BATH/2 OFF-ST PARKING 1,500 SF - Property Id: 71763



RECENT UPDATES - new carpet, new paint, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and new furnace. 2 large bedrooms, full bath featuring 2 private vanity areas, main floor laundry plus 1/2 bath, 2 private parking spots, plenty of closets, large basement, outdoor entertainment area, and open air. Open and bright floor plan w/gleaming wood floors, over-sized white woodwork, chef-inspired kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters, walk-in pantry & access to the back deck offering plenty of entertaining space. Walk to shops, restaurants, and hop on bus to downtown! Plenty of off street parking out front for visitors. Washer & Dryer included.



Pets welcome - $50/pet/month + $250 fee

