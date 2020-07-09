All apartments in Columbus
115 E. Hinman Ave.

115 Hinman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 Hinman Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Hungarian Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful large three bedroom single family home (LOTS OF CHARACTER!!) - This Charming home rests just off High Street in South Merion Village. With plenty of space both in the home and outside, along with plenty of amenities, it is easy to find enjoyment throughout every square foot of the property. This home has a large patio area on the second story that leads out a deck overlooking trees and a view of the back yard. The garage is also a great addition for extra off-street parking and storage. Central Air & washer & dryer hookups included.

To apply, reserve, browse listings and make payments, please visit our website at: www.chathamandpark.com

**Chatham Partners is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process we consider credit, background and rental history. Applicants should make three times the monthly rent, for consideration. Please contact us for additional information. lease@chathamandpark.com or 614-230-2671**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 E. Hinman Ave. have any available units?
115 E. Hinman Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 E. Hinman Ave. have?
Some of 115 E. Hinman Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 E. Hinman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
115 E. Hinman Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 E. Hinman Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 E. Hinman Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 115 E. Hinman Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 115 E. Hinman Ave. offers parking.
Does 115 E. Hinman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 E. Hinman Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 E. Hinman Ave. have a pool?
No, 115 E. Hinman Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 115 E. Hinman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 115 E. Hinman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 115 E. Hinman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 E. Hinman Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

