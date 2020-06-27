1115 South 22nd Street

Amenities
YouTube video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pby696qwliI
seconds from Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus Ohio .. the historic neighborhood of Southern Orchards. Remodeled from head to toe! Features 3 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, brand new carpet, refinished original hardwood floors, brand new windows, central air conditioning, and gorgeous kitchens with 42" white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back-splash, and beautiful butcher block counter-tops. Each unit has a large unfinished basement for storage. Tenant to pay all utilities
