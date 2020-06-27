1115 South 22nd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

YouTube video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pby696qwliI



seconds from Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus Ohio .. the historic neighborhood of Southern Orchards. Remodeled from head to toe! Features 3 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, brand new carpet, refinished original hardwood floors, brand new windows, central air conditioning, and gorgeous kitchens with 42" white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back-splash, and beautiful butcher block counter-tops. Each unit has a large unfinished basement for storage. Tenant to pay all utilities

Contact us to schedule a showing.