1106 Saint Matthew Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1400 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $58 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1342.



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with beautiful laminate wood floors! Two fireplaces in home one wood burning and the other is gas! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.