All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 11 E Como Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
11 E Como Ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

11 E Como Ave

11 East Como Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11 East Como Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 03/06/20 Available for a March 15th lease start date. Fantastic first floor studio overlooking High Street in Clintonville. Completely updated first floor flat with off street parking and front porch. New dark hardwood flooring, renovated kitchen w/SS appliances & granite and an updated full bath. Shared basement with locked storage and washer.dryer hook-up. Tenants pay all utilities. This is a non smoking no pets building with no exceptions. Please call or email to set up a private showing. 12 month lease required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5471294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 E Como Ave have any available units?
11 E Como Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 E Como Ave have?
Some of 11 E Como Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 E Como Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11 E Como Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 E Como Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11 E Como Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 11 E Como Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11 E Como Ave offers parking.
Does 11 E Como Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 E Como Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 E Como Ave have a pool?
No, 11 E Como Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11 E Como Ave have accessible units?
No, 11 E Como Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11 E Como Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 E Como Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing