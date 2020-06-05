1070 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Upscale living! This amazing, unique fully rebuilt 2bd and 1 1/2 bath 4-story with basement is unlike the cramped apartments and homes found in the city. This home sits on 3 lots in a quiet neighborhood, giving the privacy, space and tranquility you're looking for. With an awesome sunroom to relax in and entertain or a huge yard for events or your pet, this home provides a renter the escape from the hustle while living in the city. Just 2 blocks from Hwy I-71 and Hwy 670, it sits literally 3 mins to downtown. This home is equipped with a washer & dryer, all needed appliances and a 2 car garage with an additional 1 car garage for an additional cost. A fresh basement for storage. Additional private parking on side of house. App fee $50, income 3 times rent. Sorry no Section 8.