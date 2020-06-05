All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1070 Lexington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1070 Lexington Avenue
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:28 PM

1070 Lexington Avenue

1070 Lexington Avenue · (614) 920-7770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1070 Lexington Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Milo-Grogan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upscale living! This amazing, unique fully rebuilt 2bd and 1 1/2 bath 4-story with basement is unlike the cramped apartments and homes found in the city. This home sits on 3 lots in a quiet neighborhood, giving the privacy, space and tranquility you're looking for. With an awesome sunroom to relax in and entertain or a huge yard for events or your pet, this home provides a renter the escape from the hustle while living in the city. Just 2 blocks from Hwy I-71 and Hwy 670, it sits literally 3 mins to downtown. This home is equipped with a washer & dryer, all needed appliances and a 2 car garage with an additional 1 car garage for an additional cost. A fresh basement for storage. Additional private parking on side of house. App fee $50, income 3 times rent. Sorry no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
1070 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1070 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 1070 Lexington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1070 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1070 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1070 Lexington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1070 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1070 Lexington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1070 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1070 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1070 Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1070 Lexington Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Pine Crossing
3691 Windward Way
Columbus, OH 43204
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity