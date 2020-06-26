All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1062 Shady Hill Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1062 Shady Hill Dr.
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

1062 Shady Hill Dr.

1062 Shady Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1062 Shady Hill Drive, Columbus, OH 43221
Cranbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1062 Shady Hill Dr. Available 07/26/19 3 Bedroom - Upper Arlington - This is a great 3 bedroom single family home in the Upper Arlington area. 3 large bedrooms, 1.5 baths, fenced in yard, large full basement with washer/dryer provided, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, endless storage space, galley kitchen with eat in dining space, and so much more!

Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water use. Owner handles mowing.

For more information, or to set up a time to see the property, please call or text our showing phone line at 614-207-5757.

(RLNE4964146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 Shady Hill Dr. have any available units?
1062 Shady Hill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1062 Shady Hill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1062 Shady Hill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 Shady Hill Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1062 Shady Hill Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1062 Shady Hill Dr. offer parking?
No, 1062 Shady Hill Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1062 Shady Hill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1062 Shady Hill Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 Shady Hill Dr. have a pool?
No, 1062 Shady Hill Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1062 Shady Hill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1062 Shady Hill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 Shady Hill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1062 Shady Hill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1062 Shady Hill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1062 Shady Hill Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing