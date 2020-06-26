Amenities

1062 Shady Hill Dr. Available 07/26/19 3 Bedroom - Upper Arlington - This is a great 3 bedroom single family home in the Upper Arlington area. 3 large bedrooms, 1.5 baths, fenced in yard, large full basement with washer/dryer provided, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, endless storage space, galley kitchen with eat in dining space, and so much more!



Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water use. Owner handles mowing.



For more information, or to set up a time to see the property, please call or text our showing phone line at 614-207-5757.



(RLNE4964146)