w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Three Bedroom One Bathroom with Wood Floors Throughout - Spacious and charming three bedroom half a double available immediately with wood floors throughout. Large kitchen and storage basement with washer/dryer hookups. Please call our office immediately to schedule a showing at 614-505-5808, this property will not last long!



Tenant will be responsible for gas, electric, and water/sewer. Water/sewer charges will be $50 per month.



