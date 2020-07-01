All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1050 Summit St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1050 Summit St
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

1050 Summit St

1050 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Italian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1050 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Entire Single Family Home in the Heart of Italian Village! - Entire single family home located in the heart of Italian Village with off-street parking located off of Summit Street. The house includes hardwood floors, a fenced in back yard, washer & dryer, and open first floor. Two bedrooms PLUS an office or additional storage space! Minutes to The Market, Seventh Sons, Fox in the Snow and easy to get downtown or on the highway. Tenants pay for all utilities.

***SPECIAL: 6-month lease option at 1800 per month if moved in by February!***

For a 3-D tour visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Gp1x7ygbts9

(RLNE5403173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Summit St have any available units?
1050 Summit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Summit St have?
Some of 1050 Summit St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Summit St currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Summit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Summit St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Summit St is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Summit St offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Summit St offers parking.
Does 1050 Summit St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 Summit St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Summit St have a pool?
No, 1050 Summit St does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Summit St have accessible units?
No, 1050 Summit St does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Summit St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Summit St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing