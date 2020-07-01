1050 Summit St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Entire Single Family Home in the Heart of Italian Village! - Entire single family home located in the heart of Italian Village with off-street parking located off of Summit Street. The house includes hardwood floors, a fenced in back yard, washer & dryer, and open first floor. Two bedrooms PLUS an office or additional storage space! Minutes to The Market, Seventh Sons, Fox in the Snow and easy to get downtown or on the highway. Tenants pay for all utilities.



***SPECIAL: 6-month lease option at 1800 per month if moved in by February!***



For a 3-D tour visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Gp1x7ygbts9



(RLNE5403173)