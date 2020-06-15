All apartments in Columbus
103 West Norwich Avenue

Location

103 West Norwich Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
North Campus

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
103 West Norwich Avenue Available 08/15/21 4 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 103 West Norwich Avenue is a perfectly sized, four bedroom home at an unbeatable location. Featuring beautifully refinished hardwood floors, original wood trim, and huge bedrooms, the kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinets, granite counter tops, and glass tile back splash. It comes with all appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and stove), and the bathroom has been completely remodeled with a custom tile shower surround, pedestal sink, and new vinyl floor. 103 West Norwich Avenue has central air, washer and dryer hookups, an off street parking lot that is large enough for four cars, and a rose bush next to the porch that is over 80 years old!

All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4334

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5121485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 West Norwich Avenue have any available units?
103 West Norwich Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 West Norwich Avenue have?
Some of 103 West Norwich Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 West Norwich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
103 West Norwich Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 West Norwich Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 103 West Norwich Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 103 West Norwich Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 103 West Norwich Avenue offers parking.
Does 103 West Norwich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 West Norwich Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 West Norwich Avenue have a pool?
No, 103 West Norwich Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 103 West Norwich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 103 West Norwich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 103 West Norwich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 West Norwich Avenue has units with dishwashers.

