Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

103 West Norwich Avenue Available 08/15/21 4 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 103 West Norwich Avenue is a perfectly sized, four bedroom home at an unbeatable location. Featuring beautifully refinished hardwood floors, original wood trim, and huge bedrooms, the kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinets, granite counter tops, and glass tile back splash. It comes with all appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and stove), and the bathroom has been completely remodeled with a custom tile shower surround, pedestal sink, and new vinyl floor. 103 West Norwich Avenue has central air, washer and dryer hookups, an off street parking lot that is large enough for four cars, and a rose bush next to the porch that is over 80 years old!



All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4334



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5121485)