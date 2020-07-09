103 E 1st Avenue

Amenities

Premier location for Italian Village near the corner of Summit Street and E 1st Ave. This 2 bedroom flat on the entry level has remodeled kitchen, bathrooms hardwoodfloors, new high efficiency washer & dryer. On and off street parking, paver patio, large kitchen, dining room, living room, and two equitable sized bedrooms at opposite sides of the house. Location is ideal for someone who enjoys the Short North, galleries, clubs, restaurants, downtown entertainment at the Scioto Mile or Columbus Commons. Convenient location for bicycle commuters to downtown or to OSU campus. Urban living with flare! Turn right out of your driveway and you'll access I-670 East/West to I-70/I-71 within a 1/2 mile.