Last updated April 14 2020

1021 Bulen Avenue

1021 Bulen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1021 Bulen Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Driving Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Wonderfully updated and centrally located. This is a renter's dream! Bright and airy spaces, covered front porch, large back yard, air conditioning, full basement, solid surface flooring on first floor and carpet upstairs, 2 large bedrooms, dedicated dining room and plenty of built-in storage. All of this for less than $900/month!

FEATURES
- Full Basement
- Central Air

LIVING SPACE
- Hardwood Flooring
- Dedicated Dining Room

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator
Dishwasher

PET POLICY
- Negotiable

Section 8
- No

RENT
- $875/month

Sorry, no Section 8. Pets are negotiable.

All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:
1) No Evictions in the last 3 years.
2) Criminal history
3) Credit history
4) Total household income at least 3x rent amount

Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

