101 Morse Road

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3-BEDROOM HOME W/ 2-CAR GARAGE IN BEECHWOLD!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN - 614-207-4681.*****

******SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.******

This is a completely remodeled 3-bedroom/1-bath ranch home in Beechwold! It offers central A/C, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, living room, kitchen w/ brand new stainless steel appliances (electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, and eat-in area), detached 2-car garage, and a huge basement with glass block windows, washer/dryer hook up, and room for a ton of storage. You will also enjoy a full-time maintenance staff and complimentary lawn care. This location is close to both Graceland Shopping Center and I-71, just minutes from the heart of the city. This gem won't last long so call today!



(RLNE5881337)