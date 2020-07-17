All apartments in Columbus
101 Morse Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

101 Morse Road

101 Morse Road · (614) 207-4681
Location

101 Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Morse Road · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3-BEDROOM HOME W/ 2-CAR GARAGE IN BEECHWOLD!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN - 614-207-4681.*****
******SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.******
This is a completely remodeled 3-bedroom/1-bath ranch home in Beechwold! It offers central A/C, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, living room, kitchen w/ brand new stainless steel appliances (electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, and eat-in area), detached 2-car garage, and a huge basement with glass block windows, washer/dryer hook up, and room for a ton of storage. You will also enjoy a full-time maintenance staff and complimentary lawn care. This location is close to both Graceland Shopping Center and I-71, just minutes from the heart of the city. This gem won't last long so call today!

(RLNE5881337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Morse Road have any available units?
101 Morse Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Morse Road have?
Some of 101 Morse Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Morse Road currently offering any rent specials?
101 Morse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Morse Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Morse Road is pet friendly.
Does 101 Morse Road offer parking?
Yes, 101 Morse Road offers parking.
Does 101 Morse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Morse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Morse Road have a pool?
No, 101 Morse Road does not have a pool.
Does 101 Morse Road have accessible units?
No, 101 Morse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Morse Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Morse Road has units with dishwashers.
