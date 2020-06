Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large house located at the Northeast corner of Neil and W. Maynard Only 5 blocks North of campus. Easy walk or bike ride to campus. Completely remodeled (fresh paint and new carpet being installed August 2018), already has newer Kraftmaid cabinets, fixtures, appliances and ceramic tile floors Extra insulation blown in for lower heating/cooling costs. Cable lines to every bedroom. Includes Washer & Dryer. Off Street Parking.