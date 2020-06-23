1 Miranova Place

Amenities

Executive Rental at exclusive Miranova. Large 7th floor unit, breath-taking views of downtown Columbus, Bicentennial Park and Scioto River. Unit 705 has 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, owners' suite with million dollar views, 2-car assigned garage parking, in-unit laundry, eat-in kitchen, private balcony. The Miranova offers a gym, pool, tennis courts, 20 guest parking spots, 2 common area rooms can be rented by residents for events, 2 meeting/conference rooms, a guest suite that can be rented per night, 24-hour security, condo staff to assist residents. The rental includes ALL of the amenities enjoyed by home-owners. Close to downtown, OSU, German Village, parks, restaurants, Scioto Mile walk/bike path and more.