Columbus, OH
1 Miranova Place
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM

1 Miranova Place

1 Miranova Place · No Longer Available
Location

1 Miranova Place, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
guest suite
tennis court
Executive Rental at exclusive Miranova. Large 7th floor unit, breath-taking views of downtown Columbus, Bicentennial Park and Scioto River. Unit 705 has 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, owners' suite with million dollar views, 2-car assigned garage parking, in-unit laundry, eat-in kitchen, private balcony. The Miranova offers a gym, pool, tennis courts, 20 guest parking spots, 2 common area rooms can be rented by residents for events, 2 meeting/conference rooms, a guest suite that can be rented per night, 24-hour security, condo staff to assist residents. The rental includes ALL of the amenities enjoyed by home-owners. Close to downtown, OSU, German Village, parks, restaurants, Scioto Mile walk/bike path and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Miranova Place have any available units?
1 Miranova Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Miranova Place have?
Some of 1 Miranova Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Miranova Place currently offering any rent specials?
1 Miranova Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Miranova Place pet-friendly?
No, 1 Miranova Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1 Miranova Place offer parking?
Yes, 1 Miranova Place does offer parking.
Does 1 Miranova Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Miranova Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Miranova Place have a pool?
Yes, 1 Miranova Place has a pool.
Does 1 Miranova Place have accessible units?
No, 1 Miranova Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Miranova Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Miranova Place has units with dishwashers.
