Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

98 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bedford, OH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Bedford should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
30 First ave Up and Down
30 1st Ave, Bedford, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1254 sqft
Freshly Rehab 2bdrm in Bedford - Property Id: 211417 Freshly Rehab, Modern decor, up and down are available and each are 2 bed 1 Bath Call for more info theres also a application fee of $40 section 8 accepted Trash included in rent Tenant
Results within 1 mile of Bedford

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5730 Garfield Ave
5730 Garfield Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1036 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Ba Ranch - (RLNE5931467)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5444 Grasmere Ave
5444 Grasmere Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A MONUMENT PROPERTY: 5444 Grasmere Avenue -A unique 2/3 Bedroom ready for your Family - For fastest showing appointment, please visit our website at www.monumentmgt.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
20911 Watson Rd
20911 Watson Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
20911 Watson Rd, Maple Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Home! We must have city rental compliance before move-in. This may require 21-45 days, so all move-in dates scheduled will be tentative.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5214 Thomas Street
5214 Thomas Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bed 1 Bath Waiting For You! - 3 bed 1 bath Maple Heights home. Updated and well kept.Tenant pays all utilities. Stove and fridge included, and Washer dryer hookup provided. Home has central air, fenced in backyard and partially finished basement.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
24525 Randolph
24525 Randolph Road, Bedford Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
24525 Randolph, Bedford Heights - Attractive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with 2 car attached garage, sliding glass door opening to large rear porch and spacious backyard. (RLNE3564300)

Last updated July 19 at 09:11 AM
1 Unit Available
19501 Maple Heights Blvd
19501 Maple Heights Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$930
754 sqft
FOR SALE OWNER FINANCED!! NO RENTAL INQUIRIES!! FOE SALE BY OWNER!! - OUR MOTTO IS TURNING RENTERS INTO HOMEOWNERS. If you can swing a hammer this might be the property for you! The property sales price is $29,500.
Results within 5 miles of Bedford
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
13 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
27 Units Available
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Located minutes from I-480 and I-270 near the golf courses and college. Each home offers views. On-site clubhouse, pool and covered parking provided. Private and secure storage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Mercer
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Mercer
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,390
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Mercer
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Woodmere
Beechmont Towers Apartments
27621 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH
Studio
$595
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Beechmont Towers, part of the Orange Village school district , located in Woodmere, OH! For more information, please visit our property website at beechmonttowersapt.com to see more property photos and to fill out an online application.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,465
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
11 Units Available
Moreland
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1100 sqft
This community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, these units offer a series of convenient amenities, including covered parking, close proximity to the bus line and more.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
Chagrin Place Apartments
3441 West Brainard Rd, Woodmere, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Chagrin Place Apartments in Woodmere, OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location right down the street from Eton Center where there is shopping and dining choices.
Verified

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
13849 SHADY OAK BLVD
13849 Shady Oak Boulevard, Garfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1170 sqft
- (RLNE5979632)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14320 Granger Rd Up
14320 Granger Road, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
Great 2bdrm in Maple Heights - Property Id: 211367 Freshly Rehab, Modern decor Call or email for more info theres also a application fee of $40 section 8 accepted Trash included in rent Tenant responsible for all other utilities Apply at

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
3843 Strandhill Road
3843 Strandhill Road, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1096 sqft
3843 Strandhill Rd, Cleveland - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Cape Cod with finished basement, bonus room on the 2nd floor that can be used as office/den, a rear deck and brand new 2 car garage. (RLNE5932415)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Corlett
4177 E 148th St
4177 East 148th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$875
1131 sqft
A Gentile Property - 4177 E 148th St - Thank you for your interest in a Gentile property! For the safety of prospective residents, employees, and our community we will not be offering open houses at this time.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
4541 E 139Th St
4541 East 139th Street, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1325 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Ba, Colonial - (RLNE5880411)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
4361 E 144th St
4361 East 144th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
696 sqft
CLEVELAND APARTMENTS IS NOW AVAILABLE THIS JULY!! - Looking for a place for your loved one? Visit our Cleveland rental homes Where the City Is Your Backyard! LOCATION: 4361 E 144th St Cleveland, OH -Great location near the convenience stores,
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Bedford, OH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Bedford should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Bedford may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Bedford. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

