pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
102 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mayfield Heights, OH
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
27 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Coppertree Apartments
1414 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1379 sqft
Large community featuring newly upgraded units with air conditioning. Right off I-271 near Gates Mills Place and Mayfield Heights City Park. Community amenities include pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
7 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
4 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Wynwood Apartments
6700 Larchmont Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
900 sqft
Welcome Home\nThese luxurious garden apartments come with every modern amenity. Wynwood Apartments is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Mayfield Heights
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
6 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 5 miles of Mayfield Heights
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
40 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
28 Units Available
University Heights
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
41 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,280
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1574 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
46 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,305
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 08:15pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,490
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Mercer
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Mercer
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Mercer
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
30 Units Available
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Located minutes from I-480 and I-270 near the golf courses and college. Each home offers views. On-site clubhouse, pool and covered parking provided. Private and secure storage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
Chagrin Place Apartments
3441 West Brainard Rd, Woodmere, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Chagrin Place Apartments in Woodmere, OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location right down the street from Eton Center where there is shopping and dining choices.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Mercer
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Mercer
22700 Canterbury Ln
22700 Canterbury Lane, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4507 sqft
One year term available. Pets to be determined.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1877 Temblethurst Rd
1877 Temblethurst Road, South Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Sweet Cape Cod on Prime Street in South Euclid! Two bedrooms on first and two up, each floor with a full bath, totally redone! Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with adjacent dining area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bexley Park
4144 Hinsdale Rd
4144 Hinsdale Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1208 sqft
4144 Hinsdale Rd South Euclid, OH 44121 - This charming cape cod bungalow is just waiting for your personal touches! It features an open floor plan with hardwood floors and two first floor bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4843 Westbourne Rd
4843 Westbourne Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1428 sqft
4 BR, 1 BA in Lyndhurst - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath Colonial Single family Home is Located in Lyndhurst. This property offers new furnace, central air with a new electrical service panel. It has been freshly painted in neutral colors.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
4865 Highland Place Ct
4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home! $1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit $25 application fee per adult Minimum credit score requirement of 650 1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
1977 E. 224th Street
1977 East 224th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
3 Bed - 1 Bath Cape Cod for Rent in Euclid | Absolutely Gorgeous! - Rental Terms: - Monthly Rent: $1,100.00/mo - Security Deposit: $1,100.00 - Application Fee: $25 per applicant. - Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4800 Farnhurst Rd
4800 Farnhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
Charming and Cute Home in Lyndhurst! - Charming Bungalow Home in Lyndhurst! All you need to call this place home is included, only thing is missing is you! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement, finished 3rd floor (3rd bedroom with full bath
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2043 South Green Road
2043 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1600 sqft
Centrally Located, RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch. Complete remodel, new paint, hardwood floors to be refinished downstairs.
