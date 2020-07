Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage media room yoga cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage car charging coffee bar concierge doorman fire pit green community internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Be among the many to experience luxury downtown living in our 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartments in the reawakening of the power building! Revitalize yourself in our stylish and highly appointed, oversized downtown apartment homes that feature the character of historic architecture and the luxury of modern finishes. Enjoy the convenience of urban living; including walking to the library, museums, theaters, sporting events, restaurants and shopping.