Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table bike storage package receiving yoga cats allowed garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard game room online portal

Lofts at Shillito Place has been voted Best Apartment Community 2019 and 2020 by City Beat Readers! Although we’ve updated the inside, many special historic features remain. The elevators display the original departments on each floor, and the magnificent skylight uncovered during our 1998 renovation was carefully restored and the ceiling painted by hand. Make your home in a studio-, one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment while enjoying luxury amenities like a full fitness center, clubroom, pool table, indoor basketball, table tennis, and so much more. Lofts at Shillito Place also includes trash and recycle for utilities. Plus you may take advantage of the Towne Total Package which includes amenities at the Greenwich and the Gramercy, which features one of the only rooftop pools in the city! Explore our site then give us a call or send us an email and we’ll be happy to show you around your new home.