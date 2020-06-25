All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like Heritage Hill Estates.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
Heritage Hill Estates
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Heritage Hill Estates

8288 Wooster Pike · (833) 962-2891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 830208 · Avail. now

$901

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 828001 · Avail. now

$946

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 828402 · Avail. now

$1,001

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 828601 · Avail. now

$1,001

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Hill Estates.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
bbq/grill
package receiving
RENT SPECIAL! Move in anytime in June, get the remainder of June rent for FREE!

It's All About Location, Location, Location at Heritage Hill Estates

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Cincinnati, Ohio. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in the village of Mariemont, Cincinnati, Heritage Hill Estates Apartments is just minutes away from the University of Cincinnati, as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Cincinnati has to offer, coupled with easy access to New Town Road and Wooster Pike.

Our recent host of upgrades and renovations incorporate the latest in luxury and style including nickel finishes, granite counters, new custom kitchen and bathroom cabinets, brand new windows and screens, and curved shower rods. Additionally, we are working on a newly renovated and redesigned community center that wil

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $0
Deposit: $99 to 1 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Hill Estates have any available units?
Heritage Hill Estates has 6 units available starting at $901 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Heritage Hill Estates have?
Some of Heritage Hill Estates's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Hill Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Hill Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Hill Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Hill Estates is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Hill Estates offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Hill Estates offers parking.
Does Heritage Hill Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage Hill Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Hill Estates have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Hill Estates has a pool.
Does Heritage Hill Estates have accessible units?
No, Heritage Hill Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Hill Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Hill Estates has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Heritage Hill Estates?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45246
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct
Cincinnati, OH 45212
Gramercy
155 W 7th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Tarpis Woods
3642 Tarpis Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct
Cincinnati, OH 45212
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45255
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KY
Covington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Central Business DistrictMount WashingtonPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleCollege Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity