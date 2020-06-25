Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated extra storage oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool bike storage cats allowed bbq/grill package receiving

RENT SPECIAL! Move in anytime in June, get the remainder of June rent for FREE!



It's All About Location, Location, Location at Heritage Hill Estates



Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Cincinnati, Ohio. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in the village of Mariemont, Cincinnati, Heritage Hill Estates Apartments is just minutes away from the University of Cincinnati, as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Cincinnati has to offer, coupled with easy access to New Town Road and Wooster Pike.



Our recent host of upgrades and renovations incorporate the latest in luxury and style including nickel finishes, granite counters, new custom kitchen and bathroom cabinets, brand new windows and screens, and curved shower rods. Additionally, we are working on a newly renovated and redesigned community center that wil