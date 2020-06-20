All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 909 Ellison 1+3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
909 Ellison 1+3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

909 Ellison 1+3

909 Ellison Avenue · (513) 702-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

909 Ellison Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45226
Mount Lookout

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1+3 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
1 bedroom in 1930's Building - Property Id: 287780

1930s building sitting on Ellison in Mt. Lookout. Walk to Swim Club, Church, Dining, and entertainment. 5 minutes from Columbia Parkway, 7 min to I 71.
Newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and gas stove, all new white cabinetry and counter-top. Ceiling fans. Refinished plank hardwood floors. New windows. Window A/C unit. Coin-op laundry in basement.
First floor and Second floor apartments available.
Call or TEXT Karen to view. 513-702-4543.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287780
Property Id 287780

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Ellison 1+3 have any available units?
909 Ellison 1+3 has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Ellison 1+3 have?
Some of 909 Ellison 1+3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Ellison 1+3 currently offering any rent specials?
909 Ellison 1+3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Ellison 1+3 pet-friendly?
No, 909 Ellison 1+3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 909 Ellison 1+3 offer parking?
No, 909 Ellison 1+3 does not offer parking.
Does 909 Ellison 1+3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Ellison 1+3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Ellison 1+3 have a pool?
Yes, 909 Ellison 1+3 has a pool.
Does 909 Ellison 1+3 have accessible units?
No, 909 Ellison 1+3 does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Ellison 1+3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Ellison 1+3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 909 Ellison 1+3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverstone Court
5615 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place
Cincinnati, OH 45244
2560 Madison Apartments
2560 Madison Road
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road
Cincinnati, OH 45213
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45227
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KY
Covington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Central Business DistrictMount WashingtonPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleCollege Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity