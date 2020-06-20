909 Ellison 1+3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

1 bedroom in 1930's Building - Property Id: 287780



1930s building sitting on Ellison in Mt. Lookout. Walk to Swim Club, Church, Dining, and entertainment. 5 minutes from Columbia Parkway, 7 min to I 71.

Newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and gas stove, all new white cabinetry and counter-top. Ceiling fans. Refinished plank hardwood floors. New windows. Window A/C unit. Coin-op laundry in basement.

First floor and Second floor apartments available.

Call or TEXT Karen to view. 513-702-4543.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287780

No Pets Allowed



