778 Summit Avenue - 3
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:50 AM

778 Summit Avenue - 3

778 Summit Avenue · (513) 602-4800
Location

778 Summit Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45204
East Price Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bath; top floor unit nestled on a cul-de-sac street at the edge of the Incline District. Conveniently located near restaurants, parks, great location for commute to highway! No pets, Owner is not accepting assistance programs at this time. Interior photos coming soon

To qualify for this property, each adult applicant will have to show acceptable results from a background check, eviction check, previous positive landlord reference, and verified employment. Other qualifications are also considered. If you're interested in how to view this property or would like to see a video walk through please call (513) 602-4800 extension 704 or email sduspmg@gmail.com.

RE/MAX ON THE MOVE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 Summit Avenue - 3 have any available units?
778 Summit Avenue - 3 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
Is 778 Summit Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
778 Summit Avenue - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 Summit Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 778 Summit Avenue - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 778 Summit Avenue - 3 offer parking?
No, 778 Summit Avenue - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 778 Summit Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 778 Summit Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 Summit Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 778 Summit Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 778 Summit Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 778 Summit Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 778 Summit Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 778 Summit Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 778 Summit Avenue - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 778 Summit Avenue - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
