778 Summit Avenue - 3

2 bedroom, 1 bath; top floor unit nestled on a cul-de-sac street at the edge of the Incline District. Conveniently located near restaurants, parks, great location for commute to highway! No pets, Owner is not accepting assistance programs at this time. Interior photos coming soon



To qualify for this property, each adult applicant will have to show acceptable results from a background check, eviction check, previous positive landlord reference, and verified employment. Other qualifications are also considered. If you're interested in how to view this property or would like to see a video walk through please call (513) 602-4800 extension 704 or email sduspmg@gmail.com.



