Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Extremely Nice 2 Bedroom + Office with 2.5 Bathrooms Condo with a 2 Car Tandem Garage! Lots of Extras! Worry Free Living! - Large 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom + Office Condo near Mt. Lookout Square. Hard Wood Floors with Granite In Kitchen and Large Windows Throughout Home. The Home has a Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Breakfast Bar that Opens into Large Living Room with Gas Insert Fireplace and 65" Flat Screen TV attached to Wall. Large French Doors Opening out to a Stone Patio with a Nice Landscaping View and Exterior Storage. Beautiful Staircase Leading to Second Floor with French Doors Opening to Office and a Washer and Dryer Included on 2nd Floor. Each Bedroom has Private Bathroom and a Guest Bathroom on 1st Floor. Master Bedroom includes Large Walk-In Closet and Master Bathroom has a Large Soaking Tub with Separate Shower and Double Sink. Snow Removal and Lawn Care is NOT your responsibility and includes a 2 Car Tandem Garage and Visitor Parking Across from Home.

No Pets



(RLNE2246607)