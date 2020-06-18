Amenities
639 Probasco Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 1 Bth House, Blocks from UC Available for Pre-Lease 8/1/19 - Three bedroom, one bath house available for pre-lease starting August 1
* Just 3 blocks from UC
* Hardwood flooring
* Washer/dryer included
* Large living room and dining room
$1,395 per month with tenant responsible for utilities.
Click "Reserve Appointment" Button Now to Book a Showing!
$59 application fee per tenant and co-signer
$99 one time admin fee per tenant
$50 Monthly Discount for 2 Year Lease
Cat friendly property only, sorry no dogs.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4469711)