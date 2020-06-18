All apartments in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH
639 Probasco
639 Probasco

639 Probasco Street · (513) 861-9037
Location

639 Probasco Street, Cincinnati, OH 45220
The Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
639 Probasco Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 1 Bth House, Blocks from UC Available for Pre-Lease 8/1/19 - Three bedroom, one bath house available for pre-lease starting August 1

* Just 3 blocks from UC
* Hardwood flooring
* Washer/dryer included
* Large living room and dining room

$1,395 per month with tenant responsible for utilities.

$59 application fee per tenant and co-signer
$99 one time admin fee per tenant

$50 Monthly Discount for 2 Year Lease

Cat friendly property only, sorry no dogs.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4469711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Probasco have any available units?
639 Probasco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 Probasco have?
Some of 639 Probasco's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Probasco currently offering any rent specials?
639 Probasco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Probasco pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 Probasco is pet friendly.
Does 639 Probasco offer parking?
No, 639 Probasco does not offer parking.
Does 639 Probasco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 639 Probasco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Probasco have a pool?
No, 639 Probasco does not have a pool.
Does 639 Probasco have accessible units?
No, 639 Probasco does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Probasco have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Probasco does not have units with dishwashers.
