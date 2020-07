Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

4 bedroom remodeled home - Property Id: 311926



Single family home totally remodeled. Super large kitchen with all new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. 1/2 bathroom on 1st floor. 1 bedroom on first floor. Hardwood flooring on 1st floor and carpeted on 2nd floor. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on 2nd floor. Central ac. Off street parking. Sorry, no voucher or Section 8 accepted.

Will consider small dog under 45#, and up to 2 inside cats with fee.

