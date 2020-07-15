All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:59 AM

5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3

5851 Monfort Hills Avenue · (513) 602-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5851 Monfort Hills Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45239
Mount Airy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two bedroom one bath apartment on the second floor of a quiet, secured building in East White Oak.

A $40 application fee is required for each applicant over the age of 18. To qualify for this property, each adult applicant will have to show acceptable results from a background check, eviction check, previous positive landlord reference, and verified employment amounting to 3 times the rent. Other qualifications are also considered. If you're interested in how to view this property or would like to see a video walk through please call (513) 602-4800 extension 704 or email sduspmg@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 have any available units?
5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 have?
Some of 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 offer parking?
No, 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
