All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02

5466 Beechmont Ave · (513) 206-9873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Mount Washington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5466 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230
Mount Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Large one bedroom apartment in Mt. Washington at the foot of the Beechmont levy. Easy access to downtown and many of the amenities in the area.

COMPLETELY RENOVATED APARTMENT.
New Kitchen, open concept with new cabinets and countertops.
New bathroom
New fixtures, New carpet.

This is a very large one bedroom and this unit will not last long. Very good value for your money. Live close to Mt. Lookout/Hyde Park, Lunken playfield. Have an easy commute downtown. Have access to bus transportation on the bus route.

There is a $15 monthly fee for water.

Do not miss out on this unit. Enjoy walk out patio/balcony. Enjoy off street parking and having an onsite manager.
Near Beechmont Levy. Easy access to downtown. ON BUS LINE.
about 1/2 from Lunken bike path. Close to Lunken playfield, Mt. Lookout, Hyde Park areas.

Off street parking, Laundry on site, Resident Manager, Bus Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 have any available units?
5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 have?
Some of 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 currently offering any rent specials?
5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 is pet friendly.
Does 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 offer parking?
Yes, 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 does offer parking.
Does 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 have a pool?
No, 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 does not have a pool.
Does 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 have accessible units?
No, 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 does not have accessible units.
Does 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45215
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road
Cincinnati, OH 45213
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct
Cincinnati, OH 45212
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45215
Gramercy
155 W 7th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St
Cincinnati, OH 45206
Avalon at the Pointe
4380 Eastgate Blvd
Cincinnati, OH 45245
Waterbury
4140 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road
Cincinnati, OH 45255

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KY
Covington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Central Business DistrictMount WashingtonPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleCollege Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity