5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02

Amenities

Large one bedroom apartment in Mt. Washington at the foot of the Beechmont levy. Easy access to downtown and many of the amenities in the area.



COMPLETELY RENOVATED APARTMENT.

New Kitchen, open concept with new cabinets and countertops.

New bathroom

New fixtures, New carpet.



This is a very large one bedroom and this unit will not last long. Very good value for your money. Live close to Mt. Lookout/Hyde Park, Lunken playfield. Have an easy commute downtown. Have access to bus transportation on the bus route.



There is a $15 monthly fee for water.



Do not miss out on this unit. Enjoy walk out patio/balcony. Enjoy off street parking and having an onsite manager.

Near Beechmont Levy. Easy access to downtown. ON BUS LINE.

about 1/2 from Lunken bike path. Close to Lunken playfield, Mt. Lookout, Hyde Park areas.



Off street parking, Laundry on site, Resident Manager, Bus Line.