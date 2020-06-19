All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

5316 Ward St

5316 Ward Street · (513) 800-0109
Location

5316 Ward Street, Cincinnati, OH 45227
Madisonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Traditional Farmhouse Reimagined - Property Id: 261877

This cozy 3 bed, 1 bath home is currently being offered on a two year lease. This home has all the charm and character of the traditional farmhouse with all of today's updates. The full fenced back yard is accented by a large deck for entertaining. the open floor plan of this home makes it airy and light. this house includes washer and dryer, high efficiency furnace and a/c, tankless water heater and many home automation touches. This one won't last long. Call Greg at 513.800.0109 to schedule a showing. Phone calls only please, electronic inquiries will not be processed. Small, well behaved pets will be considered with additional deposit and rent. Sorry, no section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261877
Property Id 261877

(RLNE5761908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 Ward St have any available units?
5316 Ward St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 5316 Ward St have?
Some of 5316 Ward St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 Ward St currently offering any rent specials?
5316 Ward St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 Ward St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5316 Ward St is pet friendly.
Does 5316 Ward St offer parking?
No, 5316 Ward St does not offer parking.
Does 5316 Ward St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5316 Ward St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 Ward St have a pool?
No, 5316 Ward St does not have a pool.
Does 5316 Ward St have accessible units?
No, 5316 Ward St does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 Ward St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5316 Ward St has units with dishwashers.
