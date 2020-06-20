All apartments in Cincinnati
3571 Erie Avenue 1

3571 Erie Avenue · (513) 702-4543
Location

3571 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208
Hyde Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom with Den - Property Id: 287773

Fabulous 1930's 2 family home. This is the first floor spacious apartment. Large living room with decorative fireplace, dining room, den with full bathroom (could be 3rd bedroom), and alternate front room, large kitchen with appliances, large walk-in pantry, and vestibule off kitchen, 2 large bedrooms to the back of the house, and bathroom. All hardwood floors. Heat and water is paid by Owner. Resident responsible for electric. Laundry equipment in basement. Back yard. Window a/c units PLEASE call or TEXT Karen to schedule a viewing. 513-702-4543
Available July 1. ( Shared photos from 2nd floor, but 1st is similar)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287773
Property Id 287773

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3571 Erie Avenue 1 have any available units?
3571 Erie Avenue 1 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 3571 Erie Avenue 1 have?
Some of 3571 Erie Avenue 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3571 Erie Avenue 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3571 Erie Avenue 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3571 Erie Avenue 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3571 Erie Avenue 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 3571 Erie Avenue 1 offer parking?
No, 3571 Erie Avenue 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3571 Erie Avenue 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3571 Erie Avenue 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3571 Erie Avenue 1 have a pool?
No, 3571 Erie Avenue 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3571 Erie Avenue 1 have accessible units?
No, 3571 Erie Avenue 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3571 Erie Avenue 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3571 Erie Avenue 1 has units with dishwashers.
