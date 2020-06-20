3571 Erie Avenue 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom with Den - Property Id: 287773



Fabulous 1930's 2 family home. This is the first floor spacious apartment. Large living room with decorative fireplace, dining room, den with full bathroom (could be 3rd bedroom), and alternate front room, large kitchen with appliances, large walk-in pantry, and vestibule off kitchen, 2 large bedrooms to the back of the house, and bathroom. All hardwood floors. Heat and water is paid by Owner. Resident responsible for electric. Laundry equipment in basement. Back yard. Window a/c units PLEASE call or TEXT Karen to schedule a viewing. 513-702-4543

Available July 1. ( Shared photos from 2nd floor, but 1st is similar)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287773

No Pets Allowed



