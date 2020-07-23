3305 Milton Ct 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 08/09/20 A Duplex close to Pill Hill with Amenities



Unit has 4 rooms, kitchen, and bathroom on the 2nd. fl. And 2 lg. bedroom on the 3rd fl. with 2 lg. walk in closets. Has its own 2nd fl. porch. Alarm System, Newer Windows, Fenced in Back yard, Floors Carpeted and Ceramic Tile, Ceiling Fans, Laundry and Dryer, Hookup. On Cul de Sac no through traffic. Contact if interested @ 513-807-6333

No Pets Allowed



