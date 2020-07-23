All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 3305 Milton Ct 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
3305 Milton Ct 2
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

3305 Milton Ct 2

3305 Milton Court · (513) 807-6333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3305 Milton Court, Cincinnati, OH 45229
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1987 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
alarm system
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
Unit 2 Available 08/09/20 A Duplex close to Pill Hill with Amenities - Property Id: 323132

Unit has 4 rooms, kitchen, and bathroom on the 2nd. fl. And 2 lg. bedroom on the 3rd fl. with 2 lg. walk in closets. Has its own 2nd fl. porch. Alarm System, Newer Windows, Fenced in Back yard, Floors Carpeted and Ceramic Tile, Ceiling Fans, Laundry and Dryer, Hookup. On Cul de Sac no through traffic. Contact if interested @ 513-807-6333
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3305-milton-ct-cincinnati-oh-unit-2/323132
Property Id 323132

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5970002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Milton Ct 2 have any available units?
3305 Milton Ct 2 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 Milton Ct 2 have?
Some of 3305 Milton Ct 2's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 Milton Ct 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Milton Ct 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Milton Ct 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3305 Milton Ct 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 3305 Milton Ct 2 offer parking?
No, 3305 Milton Ct 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3305 Milton Ct 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Milton Ct 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Milton Ct 2 have a pool?
No, 3305 Milton Ct 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Milton Ct 2 have accessible units?
No, 3305 Milton Ct 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Milton Ct 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Milton Ct 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3305 Milton Ct 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45227
The Biltmore
330 West 4th Street
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Redwood Union Township
1252 Redleaf Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45103
Olde Montgomery
7950 Village Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45242
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd
Cincinnati, OH 45209
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45213

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCincinnati 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Apartments
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Mount WashingtonCentral Business DistrictPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleEast Walnut H Ills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity