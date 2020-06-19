2912 Eggers Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e55af109b ---- More pictures coming soon! Move in ready! There is so much to love in this 3 bedroom house. Hurry! It will go fast! Fenced backyard and deck are perfect for entertaining Gleaming hardwood floors, packed with charm throughout! 1st floor bedroom, large living & dining room! All kitchen appliances included. You\'ll love the stainless steel range! Full basement with laundry hookup. Detached garage is highly desirable. Desirable Westwood location is sure to go fast! See it today and move in tomorrow! Don\'t delay. This is one of our most popular homes. Ready to apply? Great! We\'d love to have you! Qualifications are as follows- Income must be at least 3X the monthly rent Sorry, no housing vouchers Excellent rental reference with no more than 20% of payments late, no collections No open utility balances on credit Additional credit/criminal screening details on Resident Selection Criteria form-may request copy in advance of tour Large dogs welcome, no aggressive breeds