2912 Eggers Place
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:35 PM

2912 Eggers Place

2912 Eggers Place · (513) 320-2426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2912 Eggers Place, Cincinnati, OH 45211
Westwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e55af109b ---- More pictures coming soon! Move in ready! There is so much to love in this 3 bedroom house. Hurry! It will go fast! Fenced backyard and deck are perfect for entertaining Gleaming hardwood floors, packed with charm throughout! 1st floor bedroom, large living & dining room! All kitchen appliances included. You\'ll love the stainless steel range! Full basement with laundry hookup. Detached garage is highly desirable. Desirable Westwood location is sure to go fast! See it today and move in tomorrow! Don\'t delay. This is one of our most popular homes. Ready to apply? Great! We\'d love to have you! Qualifications are as follows- Income must be at least 3X the monthly rent Sorry, no housing vouchers Excellent rental reference with no more than 20% of payments late, no collections No open utility balances on credit Additional credit/criminal screening details on Resident Selection Criteria form-may request copy in advance of tour Large dogs welcome, no aggressive breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Eggers Place have any available units?
2912 Eggers Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Eggers Place have?
Some of 2912 Eggers Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Eggers Place currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Eggers Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Eggers Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 Eggers Place is pet friendly.
Does 2912 Eggers Place offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Eggers Place does offer parking.
Does 2912 Eggers Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Eggers Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Eggers Place have a pool?
No, 2912 Eggers Place does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Eggers Place have accessible units?
No, 2912 Eggers Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Eggers Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Eggers Place does not have units with dishwashers.
