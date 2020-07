Amenities

2906 Alms Place unit 2 and 5 are LARGE 1st and second floor two bedrooms, located in Walnut Hills. Photos will be added as the units become more complete. They will both rent for $715 with a deposit of $715, and both will accept Section 8 vouchers. I do have a video of incomplete unit 5 if you would like me to text or email that over to you.



Our qualifications:

No felonies

No evictions or drug related misdemeanors in 7 years

You must make 3X the rent

You cannot owe Duke Energy any money



Please feel free to contact me at 513-515-1240 with any questions that you may have. I can send a video of the unit if you request one via text message.

No Pets Allowed



