Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

283 Earnshaw Avenue,

283 Earnshaw Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

283 Earnshaw Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45219
Mount Auburn

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
283 Earnshaw Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new roof, new windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, w/d hook-up, partial basement, detached 2 car garage and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You don't want to miss this beautiful home! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

(RLNE5653981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Earnshaw Avenue, have any available units?
283 Earnshaw Avenue, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 Earnshaw Avenue, have?
Some of 283 Earnshaw Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Earnshaw Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
283 Earnshaw Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Earnshaw Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 283 Earnshaw Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 283 Earnshaw Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 283 Earnshaw Avenue, does offer parking.
Does 283 Earnshaw Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Earnshaw Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Earnshaw Avenue, have a pool?
No, 283 Earnshaw Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 283 Earnshaw Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 283 Earnshaw Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Earnshaw Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Earnshaw Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
