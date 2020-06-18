283 Earnshaw Avenue,

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

283 Earnshaw Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new roof, new windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, w/d hook-up, partial basement, detached 2 car garage and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You don't want to miss this beautiful home! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**



(RLNE5653981)