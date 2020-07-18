Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2805 Linwood Available 09/05/20 RENOVATED 3BR IN HYDE PARK - AVAILABLE September 5, 2020 or possibly sooner! Spacious single family home in Hyde Park just blocks to Hyde Park Square. This house has been completely renovated and ready to move right in. Living room is open to the kitchen and dining area. The back yard has a deck as well as green space. Garage parking included.



New windows throughout the house with security locks. Laundry in basement. Central heat and Air. Full time maintenance staff to handle your needs. Available for occupancy September 5, 2020 or possibly sooner $2,195/month



Great location!! Close to Hyde Park Square, Rookwood Commons and Oakley Square. Convenient to downtown Cincinnati, as well as near Children's Hospital (9 miles), University of Cincinnati (5 miles), Christ Hospital (5 miles), and Xavier University (3 miles).



To view all our current listings please visit our website www.kleemax.com



(RLNE3319703)