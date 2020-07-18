All apartments in Cincinnati
2805 Linwood

2805 Linwood Avenue · (513) 205-5300
Location

2805 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208
Hyde Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2805 Linwood · Avail. Sep 5

$2,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2805 Linwood Available 09/05/20 RENOVATED 3BR IN HYDE PARK - AVAILABLE September 5, 2020 or possibly sooner! Spacious single family home in Hyde Park just blocks to Hyde Park Square. This house has been completely renovated and ready to move right in. Living room is open to the kitchen and dining area. The back yard has a deck as well as green space. Garage parking included.

New windows throughout the house with security locks. Laundry in basement. Central heat and Air. Full time maintenance staff to handle your needs. Available for occupancy September 5, 2020 or possibly sooner $2,195/month

Great location!! Close to Hyde Park Square, Rookwood Commons and Oakley Square. Convenient to downtown Cincinnati, as well as near Children's Hospital (9 miles), University of Cincinnati (5 miles), Christ Hospital (5 miles), and Xavier University (3 miles).

To view all our current listings please visit our website www.kleemax.com

(RLNE3319703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Linwood have any available units?
2805 Linwood has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Linwood have?
Some of 2805 Linwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Linwood currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Linwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Linwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Linwood is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Linwood offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Linwood offers parking.
Does 2805 Linwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Linwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Linwood have a pool?
No, 2805 Linwood does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Linwood have accessible units?
No, 2805 Linwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Linwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Linwood does not have units with dishwashers.
