Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Lot/ Land 0.03 Acres In Cincinnati, Ohio -Build Your Home Here! - 2516 Halstead St.Cincinnati, Ohio 45214



Lot/ Land for Sale! Price is $30,000 you will need 10% down Owner financing Available



We can do a cash deal or owner financing if you wish. Please let me know if you are interested.



Location, location, location – Hamilton County

Excellent investment opportunity in red hot Hamilton Vacant lot 1,133 sq ft. Take advantage of the development and appreciation in this prime location .



You will be approved with your down payment. Fixed loan for up to 30 years. easy approval. this property needs a lot of work!! handyman special!! it needs everything. AGAIN THIS IS NOT A RENTAL! OWNER FINANCING!



Text for information Mr. Jose Zuniga-Colon 512-284-5064

Open to all Offers! (Discounts for Cash Offers)



(RLNE3282299)