All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 2516 Halstead St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
2516 Halstead St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

2516 Halstead St.

2516 Halstead Street · (512) 494-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2516 Halstead Street, Cincinnati, OH 45214
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lot/ Land 0.03 Acres In Cincinnati, Ohio -Build Your Home Here! - 2516 Halstead St.Cincinnati, Ohio 45214

Lot/ Land for Sale! Price is $30,000 you will need 10% down Owner financing Available

We can do a cash deal or owner financing if you wish. Please let me know if you are interested.

Location, location, location – Hamilton County
Excellent investment opportunity in red hot Hamilton Vacant lot 1,133 sq ft. Take advantage of the development and appreciation in this prime location .

You will be approved with your down payment. Fixed loan for up to 30 years. easy approval. this property needs a lot of work!! handyman special!! it needs everything. AGAIN THIS IS NOT A RENTAL! OWNER FINANCING!

Text for information Mr. Jose Zuniga-Colon 512-284-5064
Open to all Offers! (Discounts for Cash Offers)

(RLNE3282299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Halstead St. have any available units?
2516 Halstead St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
Is 2516 Halstead St. currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Halstead St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Halstead St. pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Halstead St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 2516 Halstead St. offer parking?
No, 2516 Halstead St. does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Halstead St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Halstead St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Halstead St. have a pool?
No, 2516 Halstead St. does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Halstead St. have accessible units?
No, 2516 Halstead St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Halstead St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Halstead St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Halstead St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 Halstead St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2516 Halstead St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45227
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place
Cincinnati, OH 45244
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road
Cincinnati, OH 45213
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir
Cincinnati, OH 45231
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45215
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct
Cincinnati, OH 45212
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45227
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street
Cincinnati, OH 45206

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Mount WashingtonCentral Business DistrictPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleEast Walnut H Ills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity