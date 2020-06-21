2340 Harrison Avenue - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newly renovated three bedroom, one bath first floor apartment. This charming apartment has hardwood floors throughout, a large eat in kitchen, and has lots of closet space. The unit is located within a secured building. On site laundry is available. Off street parking is available behind the building.

If you're interested in how to view this property or would like to see a video walk through please call (513) 602-4800 extension 707 or email kimuspmg@gmail.com.



Newly renovated three bedroom, one bath first floor apartment. This charming apartment has hardwood floors throughout, a large eat in kitchen, and has lots of closet space. The unit is located within a secured building. On site laundry is available. Off street parking is available behind the building.



RE/MAX ON THE MOVE