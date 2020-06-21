All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
2340 Harrison Avenue - 2
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:50 AM

2340 Harrison Avenue - 2

2340 Harrison Avenue · (513) 602-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Westwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2340 Harrison Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45211
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated three bedroom, one bath first floor apartment. This charming apartment has hardwood floors throughout, a large eat in kitchen, and has lots of closet space. The unit is located within a secured building. On site laundry is available. Off street parking is available behind the building.
If you're interested in how to view this property or would like to see a video walk through please call (513) 602-4800 extension 707 or email kimuspmg@gmail.com.

Newly renovated three bedroom, one bath first floor apartment. This charming apartment has hardwood floors throughout, a large eat in kitchen, and has lots of closet space. The unit is located within a secured building. On site laundry is available. Off street parking is available behind the building.

RE/MAX ON THE MOVE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 have any available units?
2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 does offer parking.
Does 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2340 Harrison Avenue - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45246
Redwood Union Township
1252 Redleaf Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45103
Woods of Turpin Apartments
6375 Clough Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45244
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45226
The Apex
5323 E Knoll Court Apt. 102
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45255
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45227

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KY
Covington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Central Business DistrictMount WashingtonPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleCollege Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity